Arjun Rampal Shares Adorable Video As He Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary With Gabriella Demetriades

New Delhi: Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades don’t miss out on a chance to win over the internet with their cute and mushy moments. They often treat their fans and followers with their cute pictures.

Now the actor made it extra special for his beau by sharing a love-filled video of his adorable moments with her on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun shared a video which was a compilation of his mushy moments with Gabriella. In the caption, Arjun wrote, “Happy 4th to Us my love. Thank you for all the beautiful memories. To making many more. #4thanniversary” along with a heart emoticon. Soon, Gabriella took to the comment section and dropped a face with a heart in the eyes emoji.

Check out Arjun Rampal’s post for Gabriella Demetriades here:

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the thriller series London Files. Talking about it, the actor said that his character Om Singh has impacted him personally.