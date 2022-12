New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor starrer Kuttey trailer has been released today. The dark comedy also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Sharing the trailer, Arjun wrote on Instagram, “Hato Kamino! Kuttey aa gaye!! #Kuttey trailer out now! In cinemas 13th January.”

Take a look at the trailer here:

