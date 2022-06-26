Arjun Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Beau Malaika Arora: See Pics

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 37th birthday in the streets of Paris with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Today Arjun has shared new photos on his Instagram handle. In a series of selfies, Arjun poses with Malaika, while in the background we can see the Eiffel Tower.

Sharing the post, he captioned it as “Eiffel good… I knew I would… #parisvibes”. Soon after Arjun Kapoor shared the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section.

Here have a look:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has several films in his kitty – Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani, and The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Kuttey.