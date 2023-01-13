Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor Calls Malaika Arora “My Biggest Cheerleader”

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora on Thursday praised her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Kuttey’.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a picture on her story which she captioned, “Wat a cracker of a film N fab performances. Watch it in a cinema near you.”

Her boyfriend, Arjun shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote, “My biggest cheerleader.”

‘Kuttey’ marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasman Bhardwaj. It stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah and is all set to hit the theatres on January 13, 2023.

