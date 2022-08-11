Arjun Kanungo, Carla Dennis Are Now Married; See Wedding Pics

Mumbai: Arjun Kanungo on Wednesday tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis in Mumbai. The singer has now shared their wedding photos on Instagram.

” In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter,” wrote Arjun and Carla Kanungo.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kanungo (@arjunkanungo)

</>

According to reports, the wedding rituals took place as per Hindu traditions.

For the wedding, Arjun wore an ivory sherwani, while his bride was in a red bridal lehenga with golden embroidery and had left her hair loose.