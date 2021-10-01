Arindam’s Family Is Not Seeking Financial Help From Public, Tweets Sister

Bhubaneswar: While entire citizens of Odisha are still in shock due to the tragic death of OTV chief reporter Arindam Das, some weird behaviour of the public has become a headache of the deceased’s family.

The family of the late journalist on Friday informed the public not to believe any fake news circulating on social media that they are seeking any financial help from the public.

In this tough time, this is what I could think of doing to stop the rumors circulating about my brother Arindam Das. We are not in a condition to take these. Try to think what if it happens with your own family. Please stop making fun of anyone’s tragedy 🙏 #ArindamDas pic.twitter.com/D7xBRpFH9S — Jharana Das (@Jharna_2wt) October 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Jharana Das, younger sister of Arindam Das wrote on her Twitter handle, “In this tough time, this is what I could think of doing to stop the rumors circulating about my brother Arindam Das. We are not in a condition to take these. Try to think what if it happens with your own family. Please stop making fun of anyone’s tragedy.”

She also requested everyone not to believe in any fake news circulating on social media that Arindam’s family seeks financial help from the public.

“As a family, we can take care of his liabilities. By God’s grace, we still have many well-wishers with us during this tough time. We have a joint family and all our brothers and sisters are well settled,” Jharana said adding that their late father was a retired banker who was well known for his honesty and humanity.

“My brother was also pure at heart and he was dedicated to his work and was never behind money. By God’s grace, we will be able to manage this tough situation so that his wife and son can get a respectful life,” she further wrote.

Notably, Arindam, senior reporter of Odisha Television (OTV) Limited, had lost his life in the line of duty while covering the rescue operation of an elephant along with an ODRAF team in the Mahanadi river near Mundali in Cuttack on September 24.