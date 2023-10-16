Arindam Bagchi is India’s next envoy to UN in Geneva

New Delhi: External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has been appointed as India’s next permanent representative to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva.

Bagchi is currently additional secretary in the external affairs ministry. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to an official statement.

Bagchi, a 1995-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official, took over as spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in March 2020 and deftly handled a number of critical issues and developments including the eastern Ladakh border row, India’s COVID-19 response and New Delhi’s G20 presidency.

In Geneva, Bagchi would succeed Indra Mani Pandey who is set to return to New Delhi.