Arijit Singh’s concert in Kolkata cancelled: Political row emerges

Kolkata: A new political squabble has erupted in West Bengal following the cancellation of a show by popular playback singer Arijit Singh at Kolkata’s Eco Park. As per reports, the concert was scheduled for early next year.

Singer Arjit Singh is at the centre of a fresh controversy to which the BJP has added a political colour after his scheduled concert in Kolkata got cancelled by a government body. BJP’s Amit Malviya said this was because Arijit Singh sang ‘Rang de tu mohe gerua’, his famous song in front of chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival. The song is from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale and is one of Arijit’s most popular ones. And it was one of the songs that he performed at the KIFF apart from his famous Bengali songs.

Amit Malviya said in a tweet on Wednesday, “Sr Bachchan was on dot when he spoke about shrinking space for civil liberties and freedom of expression at the Kolkata Film Festival.”

“Arijit Singh who sang ‘Rang de tu mohe gerua’, with Mamata Banerjee on the dais now finds his show at EcoPark cancelled by HIDCO, a WB Govt body,” the BJP IT cell head added.

Indranil Khan, state president of BJP’s youth wing in West Bengal also slammed the TMC led government for cancelling Arijit Singh’s show at Eco Park. According to IANS, Khan said, “Why has Arijit Singh’s show at Eco Park been cancelled by WB govt body HIDCO? The result of Arijit humming ‘Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua’ in front of ‘Her Excellency’ at KIFF? Intolerance scales new heights.”

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said the permission for Arijit Singh’s event was not granted as a G-20 event is also scheduled at the same area. “The event marking India’s G-20 presidency will take place at the convention hall just opposite the Eco Park (the venue where Arijit Singh’s concert was supposed to take place). Several foreign dignitaries are likely to attend that event,” Firhad Hakim said.

Arijit Singh’s concert was scheduled to be held on February 18 but now the government body said the show has to be shifted to somewhere else. Reports said a show of Salman Khan is also scheduled to be held at the same venue on January 20.