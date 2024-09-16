Mumbai: Collaboration of Ed Sheeran with Indian artists is on the rise. After teaming up with Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai earlier this year for a concert, the Perfect hitmaker recently joined Arijit Singh at a show in London.

Arijit took to his Instagram handle and expressed gratitude to Ed Sheeran for adding his “perfect” touch to his show, which was held on September 15.

“#london , thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love and Gratitude #arijitsinghlive Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment (red heart emoji),” he captioned the post, adding a few pictures from the show.

Fans who attended the concert also shared videos of the duo’s performance on X. Arijit brought Ed Sheeran to the stage as a surprise, before they sang the latter’s hit track Perfect together, much to the live audience’s awe. An X user shared the video of their performance and wrote, “arijit singh and ed sheeran’s ‘perfect’ collaboration deflected the asteroid and saved earth!” Another posted, “#ArijitSingh x #EdSheeran was not on my 2024 bingo list!! (pink heart emoji).

“Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran singing ‘Perfect’ live in London is a moment for the ages!,” read a third tweet. “Arijit Singh can flawlessly sing Perfect but can Ed Sheeran sing Channa Mereya? (sobbing emojis),” said a person. “#ArijitSingh overshadowed Ed Sheeran in front of him on his song #Perfect . This is called owning the song . Even Ed Sheeran is shocked while listening to Arijit’s version of his song (red heart emoji),” stated another tweet.