Aria of X:in - India-born enters K-pop industry
By Pragativadi News Service
Seoul: Meet India’s latest export to K-pop, Aria. The young singer, who is one of the five members of X:IN, is now the second Indian to become a K-pop star. She made her official debut with her first full-length album Keeping the Fire earlier this month.

Aria, real name Gauthami, is the second Indian K-pop idol to make her debut in the Korean pop business, following Sriya from BLACKSWAN. She was born on March 12, 2003, in Kerala.

 

On March 7, 2023, Aria and Nova were shown in the line-up reveal video of the 44th K-Stage Yes or No event, at which the incoming girl group X:IN would perform, confirming her membership in the group.

She was formally confirmed as the group’s fifth and final member on March 8, 2023. X:IN is a Girl group that involves Roa, Chi.u, E.sha, Nova and Aria.

Aria is the second Indian to become a part of K-pop. Fans would recall that Shreya Lenka became the first Indian to become K-pop star in 2022.

Ami (Aria’s name while in GBK Ent.) joined GBK Entertainment in early 2022 and became a trainee on their online training platform Universe, which aims to select females to become prospective members of a future girl group. Aria was revealed as one of the five selected members of GBK’s forthcoming girl group MEP-C on November 29, 2022. However, she apparently quit the group in early 2023 after her profile post was deleted.

