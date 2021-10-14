Argument Over Hotel Bill Payment Led To Murder Of Manish Anurag, Say Cops

Bhubaneswar: In a recent development in the mysterious death case of Manish Anurag Das, police have informed that an argument that broke out between the deceased and his friends led to the murder.

According to senior police officials, an argument over a bill of Rs 35,000 took place between Das and his friends at Hotel South City in Patrapada of Bhubaneswar.

The argument was over the bill that they had spent at the hotel and das paid the whole amount of bill by asking from his family, informed senior police officer.

Earlier on Wednesday, two accused, identified as Mrutyunjay Mishra and Dinesh Mohapatra, surrendered at Phulbani police station in Kandhamal district while another suspect allegedly accompanied Das in a car was detained.

The Commissionerate Police took custody of two surrendered suspects and brought them back to Bhubaneswar. The two surrendered youths were questioned by the police till late last night.

Prior to that on Tuesday, the CCTV footage of Manish surfaced where he was seen walking out of the South City hotel. The footage was said to be captured a few hours before his death.

The car which was allegedly used to kidnap Manish has also been seized by the police from the outskirts of the capital city.

Earlier, Commissionerate Police on Tuesday informed that Manish had died due to asphyxiation (choking). According to the post-mortem examination, Anurag died due to respiratory failure.

Notably, the body of the son of senior journalist Nabin Das’s son found in a pond at Patrapada in Bhubaneswar, and later he was abducted last night, murdered, and thrown to the pond.