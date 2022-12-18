Argentina vs France: Messi Expected To Break These Records In FIFA World Cup Final

Qatar: Lionel Messi, considered the best of all time, will be looking to break some records when Argentina will face France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final today.

Messi will have the opportunity to break multiple individual records during the final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, in addition to attempting to win the title.

Along with trying to win the World Cup, Messi has a chance to set a number of records in the final. In the championship match, the Argentine legend will shot at seven different records.

Most matches in FIFA World Cup history

Messi, who first appeared in a World Cup competition for Argentina in 2006, has already featured in 25 World Cup games. And in this final, he would surpass Pele as the tournament’s all-time leading scorer.

Most minutes played in the FIFA World Cup

Messi has played 2,194 minutes in the 25 matches played so far at the World Cup. It is the second most of any player in the tournament’s history. On Sunday, he will break the record held by legendary Italy defender Paolo Maldini if he plays for 24 additional minutes in the summit showdown.

Most Wins

Messi has won a total of 16 FIFA World Cup matches, and if Argentina wins the final, it would be Messi’s 17th win in the FIFA World Cup. Also, he will tie for the joint most wins by any player in World Cup history.

Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose has won the most FIFA World Cup matches (17) to date.

Most Assists

Messi now holds the record for most assists in a single World Cup tournament with nine. He can surpass Pele’s mark with two assists in the championship game.

Multiple Golden Balls

Messi was not able to win the 2014 FIFA World Cup, but he was named the tournament’s best player and given the Golden Ball for his efforts. He is also a strong contender for this year’s Golden Ball. If he succeeds, he will set a record as the only player in the 92-year history of the World Cup to win the Golden Ball more than once.

Golden Boot & Ball

Messi now leads the 2022 FIFA World Cup scoring charts with five goals scored in six games. If he wins the Golden Boot, he will join an elite group of only seven other footballers to win both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball at the same World Cup.

Most goal contributions

Lionel Messi has had a hand in 20 goals over 12 FIFA World Cup games. With 11 goals and 9 helpers, he has been very productive. Aside from Pele, he ranks second all-time in FIFA World Cup match goals scored.