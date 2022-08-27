Argentina expresses interest in Made in India TEJAS fighter aircraft for its Air Force

Argentina has expressed interest in the Made in India TEJAS fighter aircraft for Argentine Air Force. External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar acknowledged Argentine interest in the TEJAS fighter aircraft and highlighted the importance of the proposal in enhancing the strategic quotient of bilateral relationships.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Argentina Minister of Foreign Affairs Santiago Cafiero jointly presided over a Joint Commission Meeting in Buenos Aires.

During the meeting, both the sides underscored the importance of bilateral ties in defence, nuclear energy, space, pharma, science and technology, yoga, climate change and economic cooperation.

Both sides expressed satisfaction in the bilateral trade which reached 5.7 billion US dollars in 2021 making India the 4th largest trading partner of Argentina.

India and Argentina reaffirmed commitment to further deepening and diversifying their cooperation in a post-pandemic world, facing global geopolitical challenges.

Both the sides agreed to promote exchange of visits between Armed Forces, defence training and collaboration for joint production of defence-related equipment.

Highlighting its expertise and immense production capacities, India offered tie-ups in vaccine production making Argentina a regional base.