Argentina Clinch FIH Junior Hockey World Cup Trophy

Bhubaneswar: Defeating Germany 4-2 in the final match of FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday, Argentina clinched the trophy.

Argentina’s forward Lautaro Domene made all the difference in the match with his hat-trick and then in the last minute Agostini sealed the championship trophy with his brilliant goal.

For Germany, Hayner and Phandt scored a goal each, but that was not enough to stop Argentina to win the final.

This was the first major international hockey tournament held in India after the Covid-19 pandemic halted all events in March 2020. With hockey returning to its hub in Bhubaneswar which has hosted several international tournaments including the FIH Men’s World Cup in 2018, the officials of both Hockey India and Odisha State Government ensured safe playing environment was provided for players from 16 top countries as well as officials from various nations.

The FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, presented a replica of the Junior World Cup trophy to the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik as a gesture of deep appreciation for all the support extended by the Odisha State Government to host this prestigious event for rising stars of world hockey.

He also presented a replica of the Junior World Cup to the Honourable Minister Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera as well as Shri Vishal Dev, IAS, Secretary, Department of Finance, Odisha State Government and Shri Vineel Krishna, Commisioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha.