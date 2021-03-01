Are You Safe In Bhubaneswar-Cuttack? Data Indicates Rise In Crime Rate

Bhubaneswar: As the rate continues to rise in the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. The situation has come to such a pass that the denizens of Twin City are not safe.

The data on crime figure under 10 major heads of Commissionerate Police given on its portal has indicated that rape and dacoity have increased over the years.

But, the people of the twin cities are in a Catch-22 situation. If they raise the issue on proper platforms like media organizations then they fear that they will certainly incur the wrath of the present Commissioner of Police.

The common refrain is that the Commissionerate Police is more interested to be active on social media outlets and getting coverage through print and electronic media than doing precious little to curb the rising crime rate in Twin City.

In 2017, according to the data, 7,139 cases were registered in Bhubaneswar and 4099 in Cuttack. Of the total cases registered in the twin cities during the year, cases relating to rape, murder, dacoity and theft respectively are 181,53,38 and 2155.

In 2018 cases registered in twin cities were 7229 and 4311 in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The cases of rape, murder, daocity and theft respectively were 192,72,37 and 2142.

In 2019 the crime rate rose dramatically to 13569 to from 11000 registering 8229 and 5340 in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively. Of this , rape, murder, dacoity and thefts were 215,69,69 and 2548 respectively.

If one will compare the data of 2017 and 2018 with 2019, then the crime rate is going up constantly and the Commissionerate Police has failed miserably in containing the crime.

The argument put forward by the Commissionerate of Police is that the population of twin cities are on the upswing and therefore the rate of crime will increase. But, here the question arises, is it not the responsibility of the Commissionerate Police to contain crime? The police cannot shift its responsibility.

It is not necessary to provide detailed data on who were the Police Commissioners in 2017 and 2018 and who was at the helm in 2019. The present Police Commissioner is at the helm of affairs since 2019. The portal of Commissionerate Police says while 125 cases of rape were registered in Bhubaneswar, in Cuttack, it was 56. In 2018 the registered cases of rape in Bhubaneswar reduced to 122 while it rose to 70 from 57 in Cuttack.

But, in 2019, the registered cases of rape were 149. In all the registered cases of rape in the Commissionerate police rose to 215. There are allegations that rape, dacoity, theft and other crimes are increasing day by day. And, this is happening under the very nose of police.

The Commissionerate Police are taking credit for nabbing the criminal who was underground since 22 years, but could not control the crime rate and the dreaded criminals loitering freely in the city. If one expresses one’s displeasure over the issue, then the Commissioner of Police take it seriously and go on action mode.