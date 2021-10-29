Are Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal really getting married in Rajasthan?

Mumbai: A few days back, news of Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s ‘ upcoming wedding’ sent their fans into a tizzy. Rumoured to be dating for some time now, neither Vicky nor Katrina have spoken publicly about their relationship yet.

While there has been no stopping the fans and the media from speculating about their ‘upcoming marriage’, Katrina Kaif had recently cleared the air about her wedding.

However, several news reports have claimed that the duo is all set to tie the knot with specific details that Katrina will be wearing a stunning Sabyasachi designer lehenga and the wedding will take place in the first week of December 2021.

Now, sources have given fans another breadcrumb about Vicky and Katrina’s wedding. Several reports have claimed that the actors are all set to say ‘I do’ at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur.

Katrina told a portal, “That’s a question I have for last 15 years.”

“This is absolutely rubbish. The two actors have no such plans. It has become a trend for some to circulate such stories about Vicky and Katrina every few months,” a source claimed.