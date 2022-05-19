Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian Women’s Team Wins Recurve Bronze

Gwangju: Indian women’s archery team won a bronze in the recurve section at the World Cup Stage 2 here on Thursday.

The young trio of Ridhi Phor, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat defeated Chinese Taipei 6-2 (56-52, 54-51, 54-55, 55-54) in a one-sided bronze medal play-off encounter.

Displaying a consistent show, the trio drilled in three perfect 10s and eight 9s from the first 12 arrows to cruise to a 4-0 lead.

The Indian women’s team had to fight for a bronze after they lost out to its nemesis and home favourites Korea 2-6 (53-55, 57-55, 51-53, 43-53) in the semi-final.