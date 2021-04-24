Archery World Cup: Indian Women’s Team Enters Into Final

New Delhi: The Indian women’s team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari entered into the final of Archery World Cup on Friday.

The top-seeded Indian trio defeated its Spanish rivals in straight sets 6-0 and set up a gold medal clash with second seed Mexico on Sunday.

Deepika, Ankita and Komalika shot 55, 56 and 55 to prevail over Elia Canales, Ines De Velasco and Leyre Fernandez Infante in straight sets.

In the quarterfinals, they eliminated hosts Guatemala City by an identical 6-0 margin earlier in the day at the Sports Complex Los Arcos.

The men’s team, which qualified as the third seed, on the other hand, lost out in the quarterfinals to their Spanish rivals 26-27 in a shoot-off after both teams were tied 4-4.