Archery World Cup: Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari Win Individual Recurve Gold Medals

New Delhi: Newly-wed couple Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari won individual gold medals at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 on Sunday in the recurve men and women’s events respectively.

The duo are now automatically qualified for this season’s most-coveted Archery World Cup Final.

Former world number one Deepika beat Mexico’s Alejandra Valencia 7-3 to claim her 3rd individual World Cup gold.

Meanwhile, Atanu outclassed Spanish World Cup debutant Daniel Castro 6-4 to claim his maiden individual World Cup medal.

Former world number one Deepika claimed her career’s third individual World Cup gold to add to their team’s triumph, while her husband Das grabbed his first-ever World Cup individual medal in style winning the men’s recurve individual final.

This was India’s recurve archers’ best-ever World Cup finish with two individual and one team gold medal in their return to the top International calendar year event after almost two years.

Also, this was India’s best-ever individual recurve men’s result since Jayanta Talukdar triumphed in Croatia way back in 2009.

Das and Deepika got married on June 30 last year.