Archana Puran Singh Shares Glimpse Of From New Season Of The Kapil Sharma Show 

Mumbai: Actor Archana Puran Singh is quite active on social media platforms, She often shares updates from her real and reel life as well. Now the Jalwa actor shared a BTS video from the promo shoot of the new season.

Sharing the video from her car, Archana said, “Hi guys, guess where I am shooting today…for the new season of The Kapil Sharma show. I know you all are so excited to have the show back. We are coming back very soon and today is the promo shoot. So look out for further details on our posts and stories of the whole cast. I am so excited to be back to be with you guys.”

While there is no official confirmation on the date on which the new season will air, various reports suggest that it is going to happen in September. The show’s cast includes Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sumona Chakravarti.