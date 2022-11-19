Archana Nag’s Missing SUV Found Abandoned In Mancheswar

Bhubaneswar: The official of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday evening located the missing SUV car of lady blackmailer, Archana Nag, which was found abandoned in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the Ford Endeavour car with no registration plates on the both sides of the vehicle raised suspicion among the local as it was left on the roadside near a private college since Friday night.

A special unit of the ED reached the spot for enquiry and verified the car’s engine and chassis numbers. They have confirmed that the SUV belongs to Archana Nag, who is has been arrested in high profile blackmailing case, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the white colour SUV could be seen in the backdrop of some picture of Archana Nag in her social media account. It is also said that some big wig had gifted the luxury car which costs more than 30 lakhs to the Nag.