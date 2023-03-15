Archana Nag’s husband gets bail from Orissa HC

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to Jagabandhu Chand, husband of sextortion case main accused Archana Nag.

Chand got bail in connection with a complaint filed by another accused, Shradhanjali Behera at Khandagiri police station.

Jagabandhu faces two more cases – extortion from influential people by blackmailing them with objectionable videos and an ED case.

While three cases have been filed against Jagabandhu, he got bail in the honeytrap case involving Archana’s aide Shradhanjali.