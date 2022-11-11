Archana Nag’s Financial Partner Khageswar Patra Remanded To 10-Day ED Custody

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) took Khageswar Patra on 10-day remand after arresting him in Archana Nag blackmailing case.

The ED arrested Patra, a close aide of Nag-Chand couple, in the morning and produced him before Khurdha district and sessions court seeking 15 day remand. The court, however, allowed the agency for 10-day remand.

The central agency had conducted raids at six places across the State on Thursday and seized illegal properties worth crores.

He was arrested under various sections of IPC and CrPC.

Prima facie, it is known Patra had made financial transaction of Rs 70 lakh with the Nag-Chand couple in last five years. He had also purchased a residential plot adjacent to Nag’s posh apartment. A building is under construction on the same plot, sources said.

In a related development, the SIT has sought report from the ED regarding the financial transaction of the Nag and her associates. The SIT may investigate into the black money aspects of the case.