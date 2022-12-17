Archana Nag’s Associate Shradhanjali Behera Appears Before ED For Third Time

Bhubaneswar: Shradhanjali Behera, an associate of sextortion accused Archana Nag, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third round of questioning in connection with the money laundering case.

Archana had allegedly deposited significant amount of money in Shradhanjali’s bank account between 2017 and 2022.

Worth mentioning, ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Archana, her husband Jagabandhu Chand, his business partner Khageswar Patra and Shradhanjali.

Archana is accused of extorting money from influential persons by blackmailing them with videos of intimate moments between her and them. Shradhanjali had alleged involvement in the offence.

On November 23, Shradhanjali appeared before the ED for the second time.