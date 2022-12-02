Archana Nag To Depose Before Court On Dec 5; ED To Seek Remand

Bhubaneswar: Blackmail and honey trap accused Archana Nag will appear before a local court on December 5 following the petition of Enforcement directorate.

Based on the production petition of the ED, she will be produced in the court.

The ED has planned to bring her on remand for more investigation for which the agency will also request the court for permission.

Nag is accused of blackmailing and honey trapping a number of bigwigs including politicians, film producers and others. She is stated to have amassed crores of rupees which are disproportionate to her known sources of income.

The ED is investigating the sources of the money she accumulated in a short span of time.

On Wednesday, the Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) Court had rejected the bail petition Nag, in connection with the case filed by Odia film producer Akshay Parija over extortion.

Parija had filed a complaint with the Nayapalli police in this connection accusing Nag of shooting his private moments and trying to extort Rs 3 crore from him. Enforcement Directorate has interrogated Parija twice in this connection.

ED has, so far, interrogated five out of 15 persons in this regard. Film producer was subjected to marathon grilling for 12 hours on Tuesday. Swain also leveled blackmailing allegations against Archana.