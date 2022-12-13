Archana Nag to be produced in court today

Bhubaneswar: The much talked about lady blackmailer Archana Nag will be produced in the court today (that is on Tuesday) said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that the seven-day remand of Archana Nag ended yesterday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) may apply in the court for an extension of the remand of Archana say reports.

Notably, the ED had sought a 15-day remand of Nag to dig deeper into the case. The court while allowing the investigating agency to take Nag on remand has directed it to produce her on December 13.Before going on a seven-day remand, Archana had said that she was waiting for ED and would fully cooperate in the probe. But she did not keep her word. She reportedly kept mum during interrogation. It is being said she is being pressurized not to reveal anything before the police.