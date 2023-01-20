Archana Nag To Appear For Law Exam

Bhubaneswar: Archana Nag, the prime accused in the blackmailing and extortion case, to apply for the integrated law semester examination.

As per reports, Archana Nag aspires to be a lawyer and she had moved to court seeking permission to apply for the integrated law semester examination. The accused is a fourth-year student at Capital Law College and will now fill out the form for the exam with the fine date.

It is pertinent to mention that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a 2241-page chargesheet to the court in a money laundering case mentioning the names of four accused including blackmailer Archana Nag.