Archana Nag Gets Court Permission To Appear For Law Exam

Bhubaneswar: Blackmail accused Archana Nag will appear for her integrated Law examination as a local court granted her permission for the purpose.

The Bhubaneswar JMFC gave permission to Nag who is in judicial custody in connection with sextortion and money laundering case.

The court has given the go-ahead as per jail manual. The Jail Superintendent will decide the venue where she will attend the test, the court confirmed.

Archana had recently filled up form for the purpose after getting permission from court.

Archana is a 5-year Integrated Law student at the Capital Law College here. She had requested the court to allow her for the examination. She would be entitled to write her examination papers from the jail as per guidelines by the jail authorities after receiving permission from the court, her lawyer said.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted charge-sheet of over 2000 pages to the court in the money laundering case mentioning the names of four accused, including blackmailer Archana Nag.

The ED had attached Archana’s over-Rs 3-crore-worth luxury house located at Satya Vihar under the Mancheswar police limits in connection with the case.