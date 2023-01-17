Archana Nag Case: Orissa HC Rejects Shradhanjali Behera’s Bail Plea

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Shradhanjali Behera, an associate of the lady blackmailer Archana Nag.

Earlier, Behera had moved the HC seeking anticipatory bail apprehending her arrest in the case. She has been named as an accused in the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Shradhanjali had appeared before the ED at its Bhubaneswar office twice for questioning. Between 2017 and 2022, it was found that Archana had allegedly deposited a significant amount of money in Shradhanjali’s bank account.

For unversed, Archana is accused of blackmailing and extorting money from rich and influential people. Shradhanjali had alleged involvement in the offence.