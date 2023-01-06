Archana Nag Case: Orissa HC Asks Police To Submit Case Diary

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday directed the police to submit the case diary in connection with the case registered against Archana Nag at Nayapali police station.

The court ordered the police while hearing her bail petition today. Nag, who is accused of blackmailing and extorting money from influential people, had moved the high court seeking bail.

Her bail petition had earlier been rejected by JMFC Bhubaneswar.

Film producer Akshya Parija had lodged complaint against Archana Nag at Nayapali police station, accusing her of blackmailing him for money. Archana had allegedly demanded Rs 3 cr from him failing which she would make viral a video containing intimate scene of Parija with a girl.

Archana was arrested by Commissionerate police. Later, she was also arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in money laundering case.