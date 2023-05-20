Archana Nag Case: NBW Issued Against Shradhanjali Behera

Bhubaneswar: A CBI court has issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against blackmail accused Archana Nag’s aide-turned-foe Shradhanjali Behera for repeatedly avoiding court notice.

The NBW was issued as she had been repeatedly avoiding to appear before the court in person citing health reasons. The NBW has been issued against her in connection to the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Shradhanjali, who was elusive and repeatedly failed to appear in court, had sought the court’s permission to appear before it through her counsel apprehending her arrest, sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate named her as an accused.