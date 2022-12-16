Archana Nag Case: ED Obtains Diaries From Police, Cries Non-Cooperation From SFSL

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing money laundering case against Archana Nag on Friday acquired two diaries of the woman blackmailer from Khandagiri police.

The diaries are said to contain names of some bigwigs allegedly involved in the high profile blackmailing and sextortion case.

The ED is expected to intensify its probe against Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand based on the clues from the diaries.

On the other hand, the central agency has reportedly got lukewarm response from the State Forensic Science Laboratories (SFSL) on Friday. The agency had sought digital data from the forensic lab which were denied allegedly by the lab officials.

The forensic lab officials didn’t provide the seized data despite a court order. The non cooperative approach has hampered the investigation, ED officials said.

Meanwhile, a senior officer from the forensic lab rubbished the allegation. He said that the lab is ready to furnish all the data as per court order. Though the court had directed to provide the digital data, but it has not mentioned any time schedule, he added.

Moreover, the data being examined at the laboratory are electronic materials. The examination of these materials usually takes time. The lab officials are working on it. All the data will be provided within three to four days, the officer added.

Reliable sources said that the friend-turned-foe of Archana Nag, Sradhanjali, who is currently absconding, may face ED action soon. The central investigating agency is planning to register a case under money laundering act against her and arrest her soon.