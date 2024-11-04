Bhubaneswa: Amidst swirling rumours and political allegations, Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) has clarified that it remains committed to its proposed 24 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) steel plant project in Kendrapara, Odisha.

The company issued a statement on Monday, dispelling claims that it is relocating the project to Andhra Pradesh.

The clarification came in response to allegations from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders, who suggested that the steel major was shifting its focus to Andhra Pradesh due to inefficiencies in the Odisha government. The BJD leaders had expressed concerns that the move would result in a significant loss of potential jobs and economic growth for the state.

A senior official from AM/NS stated, “We are fully committed to our Kendrapara project. The process is currently underway, and we are at various levels of government approvals. There is no question of backing out from this project.” The official also mentioned that the company is simultaneously setting up another steel plant in Paradip, Odisha.

Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Swain also addressed the issue, accusing the BJD leaders of misleading the public. “The allegations are baseless. We have held multiple review meetings with the company officials, and the project is progressing as planned,” Swain said. He further emphasized that the state government is expediting the necessary approvals and support for the project.

In addition to the Kendrapara project, AM/NS is also investing in a major steel plant in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh, as part of its broader expansion strategy. This new project is part of the company’s ambitious plan to achieve a steel manufacturing capacity of 40 MTPA by 2035.