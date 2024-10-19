Dubai: The 2nd Season Finale of Mrs. India Middle East Beauty pageant was held in Dubai on 8th September 2024. Aradhana Das from Odisha has been crowned as 2nd Runner-Up Mrs. India Middle East in the above beauty pageant. She is the First Odia Woman to achieve podium finish in this coveted event.

This first of its kind beauty pageant, exclusively for Indian married women in the Middle East, was initiated in 2023. The 2nd Season of the pageant was organized this year in Dubai. This event has served a platform for talented married women from around Middle East and intends to celebrate the beauty, intelligence, and cultural knowledge of Indian women resiging in the Gulf.

Married women, hailing from various parts of India and residing in the Middle East participated in this contest to showcase their talent, elegance, intellect, confidence and cultural identity. The participants competed in various rounds of the pageant, including traditional attire, gown, talent, and interview rounds.

Aradhana Das from Odisha participated as a contestant in the pageant with an endeavor to present Odia culture at the global stage, along with her talent and intelligence in the beauty pageant. Aradhana hails from Bhubaneswar and resides with her husband Suryakant Behera and daughter Saanvi Behera in Dubai since the last 7 years. She was crowned as 2nd Runners-Up Mrs. India Middle East and was also awarded as Mrs. Intellectual in this year’s contest.

Aradhana worked as a banking professional, before quitting her professional career after the birth of their daughter. This beauty pageant provided her with an opportunity to prove her mettle and to make Odisha proud in this international event.

Speaking on the occasion, Aradhana said that she had always wanted to participate in such events but, there were other priorities which took precedence earlier. After getting to know about this event in Dubai, she decided to participate in the pageant. She said that with the grace of God and support from her family members, she could win this coveted title, making Odisha proud. Aradhana takes great pride in being an Odia and has now decided to participate in other similar events to showcase the rich culture & heritage of Odisha at the global level.

