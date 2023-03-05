AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen escapes unhurt in mishap on sets, says ‘unable to recover from trauma’

Award-winning music composer AR Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, survived a mishap while he was working on sets a few days ago. Ameen revealed on his Instagram page that several objects, including chandeliers, had fallen from the sets where he was playing. He stated that three days later have passed since the incident but he is still traumatised.

The singer shared a short note on his Instagram account with a few pictures. Pictures from the sets where the incident occurred—before and after—were shared by AR Ameen. He recounted the situation and expressed gratitude to God for keeping him safe.

“I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera,” he wrote.

“The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma,” Ameen added.

Ameen debuted in playback singing in the the 2015 Tamil movie ‘O Kadhal Kanmani’. He performed ‘Maula Wa Sallim’ in the movie. Since then, he has sung in a number of Indian languages, including ‘Never Say Goodbye’ for Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’. Rahima Rahman, Khatija Rahman, and AR Ameen are AR Rahman’s three children.