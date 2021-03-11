AR Rahman’s Musical Romance 99 Songs To Hit Theatres On April 16
Mumbai: Musical romantic film 99 songs will release on April 16. The film produced by AR Rahman will be screened in theaters in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.
In addition to debuting as a producer with the film, AR Rahman will also debut as a writer.
Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy’s film, written and produced by Rahman, has 14 original songs. 99 stars first-time actor Ahan Bhat and Edilsey Vargas.
Taran Adarsh also confirmed the development on his Twitter handle.
<>
AR RAHMAN – JIO COLLABORATE: #99SONGS RELEASE DATE… #99Songs – a romantic-musical presented by #Jio Studios and #ARRahman – to release on 16 April 2021… Stars newcomers #EhanBhat and #EdilsyVargas… Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. pic.twitter.com/8NhFNNbWUu
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2021
</>
The film’s world premiere was held in 2019 at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in Busan, South Korea.