AR Rahman’s Eldest Daughter Khatija Gets Engaged To Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed 

Mumbai: Musical maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got engaged to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on her birthday on the 29th of December.

Khatija took to her social media space and shared the news with netizens today and wrote,“With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones.”

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Khatija has sung a few songs in Tamil films, while Riyasdeen is an audio engineer and an aspiring entrepreneur. Their engagement ceremony was an intimate and private affair with the presence of family and close friends.