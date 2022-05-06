AR Rahman’s Daughter Khatija Marries Audio Engineer, Shares Picture

Mumbai: Music maestro AR Rahman announced on social media that his daughter Khatija has married her fiancé Riyasdeen Riyan, who is an audio engineer by profession.

Rahman took to his Instagram handle to share the good news.

Sharing a picture of the newly married couple Rehman thanked fans in advance for all the good wishes. He captioned the post, “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love (sic).”

In the image, Khatija sits beside Riyan. Rahman’s two kids Ammen and Rahima also pose with the couple. We can see that Rahman’s late mother Kareema’s image is also kept beside the newlyweds as a sign of blessing for their married life together.

Earlier in January, Riyan and Khatija announced their engagement via a social media post. The ceremony was organised on December 29.