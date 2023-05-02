AR Rahman breaks silence after Pune police stops concert midway

Pune: AR Rahman was in the news after his Pune concert was stopped midway after they went past the permissible time of 10 pm. He took to social media to share a glimpse of the concert and said that they had a ‘Rockstar’ moment. In the video, we can see a cop walking on to the stage asking Rahman and his team to wrap up by pointing at his watch.

Towards the end of the video, AR Rahman smiled and said, “Okay. I think we overpoured love and we are overboard the time. That’s it, we are done. Timing is over. I like this. Thank you city of Pune, the organisers, and the amazing band.” The video ended with the words ‘we hope to see you soon’ written on it.

Sharing the clip, AR Rahman wrote, “Did we all just have the ‘Rockstar’ moment on stage yesterday? I think we did! We were overwhelmed by the love of the audience and kept wanting to give more…Pune, thank you once again for such a memorable evening. Here’s a little snippet of our roller coaster ride ;).”