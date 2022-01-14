Aquaman Star Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Announce Separation After 16 Years Together

New York: Aquaman star Jason Momoa and actress Lisa Bonet have announced that they are ending their marriage of five years.

The couple started dating in 2005 and after dating for several years they got married in October 2017.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception. feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so – We share our Family news – That we are parting ways in marriage,” the statement read.The two said they are announcing their breakup “not because we think it’s newsworthy” but so they can go about their lives “with dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail. J & L” the statement concluded.

In July 2007, the couple welcomed their first child Lola and their second child Nakoa-Wolf was born in December 2008.