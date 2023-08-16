Aptech MD Anil Pant Passes Away

New Delhi: Aptech MD and CEO Anil Pant passed away on 15 August (Tuesday). The computer company informed in a BSE filing about Pant’s death.

“The Company regrets to inform about the sad demise of Dr Anil Pant, Managing Director & CEO of the Company on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Dr Pant’s contribution and energy will be missed by the Company.

All the Directors and employees of the Company convey their deepest condolences to his family”.

In June, Pant had gone on an indefinite leave because of the sudden deterioration of his health. At that time, the company had informed the stock exchanges that it was taking measures to select an interim CEO.

He was the MD and CEO of Aptech since 2016. Before this, he was associated with Sify Technologies and Tata Consultancy Service (TCS). Pant worked for more than 15 years in the IT and communication space, and handled responsibilities such as sales, quality, delivery, marketing, and product management, which culminated in the P&L responsibility in the last few roles.