Approx 70% Polling In First Phase Of Panchayat Elections: Odisha SEC

Bhubaneswar: The first phase voting to the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Odisha, was held smoothly with reports of some minor incidents, the State Election Commission (SEC) informed on Wednesday.

According to a press note issued by the Odisha SEC this evening, polling was held at 22,379 booths for 200 Zilla Parishad Members in 1,669 Gram Panchayats in 71 blocks.

The SEC has taken serious cognizance of violence in the first phase of the election and directed DG Police to ensure smooth and hassle-free election in the next phases of the Panchayat polls.

On the first day of the polls, approximately 70 per cent polling was recorded with an electorate of 67.51 lakh. However, polling was not conducted in Ward No 11 of Dundamela Gram Panchayat on Junagarh block in Kalahandi district, the SEC stated.

According to the preliminary report, the voting process was disrupted in 7 in Jajpur, and 5 booths in Puri and 3 booths in Dhenkanal, due to violence.

The Commission has also asked the district Collectors to submit a detailed report on these booths following which, the SEC will take further actions.