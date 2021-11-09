Appointment Of New UGC Chairperson Soon

New Delhi: The Union Education Ministry is expected to appoint a new UGC chairperson within next one month. The names of any officials of the Central or state Government will not be considered for the post.

This top post of the UGC could be considered for eminent innovators and persons who can implement National Education Policy (NEP) in higher educational institutions.

The tenure of D.P. Singh, the current chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), is ending in the first week of December. In view of this, UGC may get a new chairman by the end of December.

According to the Ministry of Education, some standards have been set for the appointment of the new chairman.