Application Window For NEET MDS Reopen Today

New Delhi: The application window for NEET MDS has reopened today. Candidates can now apply at natboard.edu.in, the official website of the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) till March 30.

The application edit window will be available from April 1 to April 4.

‘Candidates who have already submitted their applications and successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 during 4th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 shall not be allowed to edit their applications during aforementioned windows,’ reads the official notification.

NEET MDS: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of National Board of Examination

On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET MDS 2022’

Register yourself

After registration user ID and Password will be then, sent through SMS and Email.

Fill the Application Form and Upload your photograph, signature and thumb impression

Make payment of fees

Take a print out of the filled application form with transaction ID printed on it.

For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595 or write to NBEMS at Email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or at NBEMS Communication Web Portal.