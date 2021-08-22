Application Process For Central University Of Odisha Admission 2021 Begins

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha (CUO) has invited online applications for various courses for the academic session 2021-22.

The varsity has issued a notification regarding admission into MA, B.Ed, M.Sc, MBA, integrated M Sc in Mathematics, MPhil, and Ph.D. courses.

The applicants can find details of eligibility criteria, programme-wise intake, last date of online application by visiting the university website www.cuo.ac.in.

The applicants are advised to visit the university website regularly for updates for admissions.