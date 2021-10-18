Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ Event Today: Here’s What To Expect

New Delhi: Apple is all set to hold its Unleashed event today, where it is expected to unveil its new lineup of MacBook Pro.

Reportedly, the Apple Unleashed event will begin at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) and will be live-streamed for all its fans.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

Here’s How to watch the Apple Unleashed event

The launch event will be live-streamed across Apple’s website, on the company’s YouTube channel, and via the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

M1X MacBook Pro Specification (Expected)

The MacBook Pro is expected to be launched in 14-inch and 16-inch screen variants, along with a new Apple processor, the M1X. Likely paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage for the base variant. The new MacBook Pro will feature a standard-sized notch. Instead of containing a Face ID TrueDepth camera like on the iPhone, the MacBook Pro’s notch apparently houses a 1080p webcam, a True Tone sensor, and a microphone.

AirPods 3 Specification (Expected)

The image of the upcoming AirPods 3 reveals the earphones’ design seems to be inspired by the Pro variant. It is expected to come with a short stem and a sensor, as well as a microphone on the front.

On the basis of previous rumours, the new AirPods models are expected to feature a new design that resembles the shape of the current-generation AirPods Pro, notably featuring shorter stems on the earbuds themselves.

However, the AirPods 3 are not expected to feature active noise cancellation features — which will remain exclusive to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, the report said.