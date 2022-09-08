Apple Watch Series 8 Launched: Here’s All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Apple has launched the Watch Series 8, Watch SE and Watch Ultra at its Far Out event. Apple Watch Series 8 takes a unique approach to temperature sensing with a two-sensor design — one sensor on the back of the watch, nearest the skin, and another just under the display — reducing bias from the outside environment. Read on to know more about the latest launched wearable.

Apple Watch Series 8 Price, Sale

Apple Watch Series 8 price: The Series 8 GPS model is priced at $399, while the GPS+Cellular costs $499. The new Series 8 will hit stores on September 16th.

Apple Watch SE 2nd gen: The Apple Watch SE 2nd gen is priced at $249 for the GPS version and $299 for the GPS+Cellular model. The Watch SE 2nd will be on sale from September 16th.

Apple Watch Ultra: The Apple Watch Ultra is priced at $799, and Rs 89,900 in India for all models. It will be available from September 23rd.

Specification

The smartwatch feature relies on two new motion sensors and an improved three-axis gyroscope as well as a high G-force accelerometer. Apple claims the accelerometer is capable of measuring up to 256 Gs, allowing the device to detect the extreme impacts of a crash. It samples motion four times faster at over 3,000 times a second, so it can sense the precise moment of impact. The feature’s algorithm, meanwhile, was trained on over 1 million hours of real-world driving and crash data.

In the event of a crash, the device will check in with the Apple Watch owner and if they don’t respond in 10 seconds, it will contact emergency services and alert the user’s emergency contacts.

Additionally, the Series 8 include support for international roaming (with support for 30 carriers to launch), all-day 18-hour battery life, and a new low-power mode that gives you up to 36 hours of battery life on a full charge. But the low-power mode doesn’t fully limit the watch’s usability — you’ll still be able to use features like activity tracking and fault detection, while temporarily disabling other features like the always-on display and auto workout detection.

The updated operating system for Apple Watch brings its own new set of features, including an AFib History feature, a redesigned Compass app, an updated Workout app, improved Sleep Tracking, and a new Medications tracking experience.

The Series 8 is available starting today in two finishes: aluminium and stainless steel. Aluminium case colours include midnight, starlight, silver and (PRODUCT)RED while silver, gold and graphite are offered for stainless steel. It will come in the same sizes as the Series 7 (41 mm and 45 mm).