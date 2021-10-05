Apple Watch Series 7 Sale Date Set For October 15

New Delhi: Apple watch series 7 is set to go on sale on October 15. Apple Watch Series 7 was launched alongside the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series, the new Apple Watch comes with a bigger display and some minor upgrades. Apple Watch Series 7 price in India starts at Rs 41,900.

Price And Availability

Talking about the availability, Customers can place their Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order in India starting October 8 at 5.30 pm. The new Apple Watch for iPhone 13 and other compatible iPhone models comes in two screen sizes, with the base 41mm variant priced at Rs 41,900. It has an aluminum case and comes with GPS inbuilt. There is also a 45mm variant of the same priced at Rs 44,900 in India. Apple is also launching a cellular variant of both models, which will cost Rs 50,900 and Rs 53,900, respectively. Apple Watch Series 7 is available in five new aluminum case colours, including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED.

Apple Watch Series 7 Specifications, Features

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes and is packaged in a build that is IP6X certified for dust and WR50 for water resistance. The watch is equipped with an electrical heart sensor and blood oxygen sensor. It also supports ECG and Blood Oxygen apps for delivering important details on a connected iPhone on the go. The Apple Watch Series 7 is also claimed to deliver 18 hours of battery life and is supported with 33 percent faster charging.

On the software side, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes with watchOS 8 and comes preloaded with features including a new QWERTY keyboard and two new watch faces, such as the Contour and Modular Duo. The large display also houses an optimized user interface.