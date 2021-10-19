Apple MacBook Pro (2021) Models Launched With a Display Notch: Details Here

New Delhi: Apple has launched its MacBook Pro models at its unleashed event. The models include M1 Pro and M1 Max. New Apple Silicone with MacBook Pro (2021) This series is said to offer up to 3.7 times faster performance than Intel’s Core i7 available on existing 13-inch MacBook Pros. The new M1 Pro and M1 Max will be offered as an upgrade to the M1 chip introduced by Cupertino last year.

Apple MacBook Pro (2021) Price in India, Availability Details

The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2021) is priced at Rs. 1,94,900. This is Rs. 1,75,410. On the other hand, the 16-inch Mac Paul MacBook Pro (2021) model is priced at Rs. 2,39,900 for regular customers and Rs. 2,15,910 for education. In the US, the 14-inch Apple Paul MacBook Pro (2021) starts at 1,999 (approximately Rs. 1,50,400), while the 16-inch version is priced at 2,499 (approximately Rs. 1,88,100).

The new MacBook Pro models will be available for order from Monday through the Monday Pal India online store and will go on sale from Tuesday, October 26. Customers will also have configuration-to-order options available through the Apple Pal site.

The new 14-inch model, on the other hand, comes as a replacement for the high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro that was launched last year with the M1 chip.

Specification

Apple MacBook Pro (2021) models come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes with a brand new design that drops the insignificant Touch Bar and brings back an SDXC card slot as well as an HDMI port. It comes with a 1080p FaceTime webcam. However, Apple hasn’t provided Face ID, unlike its top-end iPhone models, which have a notch to accommodate facial recognition technology.

The M1 Pro chip contains a GPU with up to 16 cores, plus a CPU with up to 10 cores with 8 high-performance cores and 2 low-performance cores. Apple claims that the new chip can offer 70% faster CPU performance and up to twice as fast GPU performance as existing M1 chips. M1 Pro also includes a ProRes accelerator in the media engine to enhance video processing on your device.

The MacBook Pro (2021) model also uses MagSafe 3 to bring back the previous MagSafe magnetic charging support. This is different from existing MacBook Pro models that offer charging via USB-C. However, users can still use Thunderbolt 4 to charge using a USB Type-C cable.

In terms of Connection options, the new MacBook Pro includes Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi 6. Users can also connect up to three Pro Display XDRs and 4K TVs at the same time on a MacBook Pro based on the M1 Max. The M1 Pro chip, on the other hand, supports up to two Pro Display XDRs at a time.

The new MacBook Pro model also includes a 6-speaker sound system with two tweeters and four forced cancel woofers. There is also Dolby Atmos Spatial audio support for surround sound experiences on the go.

The MacBook Pro (2021) model is designed for faster performance, so Apple offers better thermal management on newer machines. The company claims that it has an advanced thermal system that can move 50% more air than its predecessor, even with slower fan speeds.

In terms of battery life, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) delivers up to 17 hours of video playback on a single charge, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers up to 21 hours of video playback. With the new MacBook Pro model, Apple can compile up to four times the code for developers working in Xcode, and photographers on the go get up to twice the battery life in Adobe Lightroom Classic when editing images. Claims to be able.