California: Apple has launched the new iPhone 16 in the Apple Glowtime Event 2024 at its Cupertino Park, California headquarters on Monday, September 9, 2024.

The Apple iPhone 16 series features the new A18 Bionic chip based on the Arm V9 chip architecture in order to run the plethora of Apple’s new AI features, collectively known as ‘Apple Intelligence.’

The iPhone 16 comes in a 6.1 inch display size while the Plus variant comes in a 6.7 inch size. The display itself is a Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology.

Apple Intelligence can do many tasks including assisting users to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text anywhere, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps.

Users can also record, transcribe, and summarize audio in the Notes and Phone apps. Participants are automatically notified when a call is being recorded, and once the call ends, Apple Intelligence generates a summary.

Apple Intelligence also can give summarized notifications and prioritize mail by detecting time-sensitive messages. It also generates summaries across the inbox.

Apple Intelligence offers Private Cloud Compute, with remote processing, allowing for increased privacy in an artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update, with the first set of features rolling out next month in US English for most regions around the world.

It gets a 48 MP ‘Fusion’ camera that can record 4K video at 120 frames per second, which happens to be the highest of any iPhone yet, providing the ability to take insane slow motion shots.

‘Camera Control,’ the feature surrounding the camera button, can have multiple uses. Users can click and hold the Camera Control to pull up the hours or ratings for a restaurant they pass, add an event from a flyer to their calendar, quickly identify a dog by breed, and more.

The phone allows users to connect to the nearest satellite to send and receive end-to-end encrypted texts, emoji, and Tapbacks over iMessage and SMS while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

The Emergency SOS Live Video feature also allows users to share a live video feed or photos with participating emergency dispatchers during an emergency call.

Apple will also be expanding the Roadside Assistance via satellite feature beyond the US to the UK. This connects users to a roadside assistance provider if they have car trouble while off the grid.

All iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus purchases will also come with three free months of Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+.

The iPhone 16 is available in a choice of five colours including black, blue, teal, ultramarine, and pink. You can also buy the Clear Case or a Silicone Case with MagSafe available in black, denim, fuchsia, lake green, plum, star fruit, stone gray, and ultramarine.

These cases featuring sapphire crystal attached to a conductive layer that communicates finger movements to the Camera Control.

The FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe is also available in black, blackberry, dark green, and deep blue.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have more than 30% of their components recycled, which includes 85% recycled aluminum in the enclosure and 80% or more recycled steel across multiple other components.

The battery is made with 100% recycled cobalt and more than 95% recycled lithium.

The package is entirely fibre-based, avoiding the use of plastics as much as possible.

Apart from the materials, Apple also claims that all its facilities, including the data centers that power Apple Intelligence, run fully on renewable energy.

The iPhone 16 starts at $799, while the iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899. All the new iPhones will be available from September 20, Apple confirmed.

All customers in more than 58 countries and regions, including India, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK, and the US, will be able to pre-order both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus from 5 am PDT or 5:30 pm IST on Friday, September 13.

Apart from the new iPhone 16 series, Apple launched the latest Apple Watch Series 10 and the new AirPods 4, also notably announcing that the AirPods Pro 2 can also now be a certified hearing aid.

Apple also launched the new Apple Intelligence features. This will be available as an update and will also eventually come in multiple languages including Japanese, French, and Chinese by next year.